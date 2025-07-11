Quantcast
Kate Middleton: Το αστείο σχόλιο για τον πρίγκιπα Louis - Real.gr
real player

Kate Middleton: Το αστείο σχόλιο για τον πρίγκιπα Louis

13:30, 11/07/2025
Kate Middleton: Το αστείο σχόλιο για τον πρίγκιπα Louis

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/ANDY RAIN

Η Kate Middleton έκανε μια γλυκιά αναφορά στον 7χρονο γιο της, κατά την επίσημη επίσκεψη του προεδρικού ζεύγους της Γαλλίας.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved