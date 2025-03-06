Quantcast
Κατερίνα Καραβάτου για Χρήστο Φερεντίνο: «Μου φέρεται καταπληκτικά, μπορώ να κάνω πολλά πράγματα μαζί του» - Real.gr
real player

Κατερίνα Καραβάτου για Χρήστο Φερεντίνο: «Μου φέρεται καταπληκτικά, μπορώ να κάνω πολλά πράγματα μαζί του»

21:20, 06/03/2025
Κατερίνα Καραβάτου για Χρήστο Φερεντίνο: «Μου φέρεται καταπληκτικά, μπορώ να κάνω πολλά πράγματα μαζί του»

«Αν είναι να πω κάτι για την προσωπική μου ζωή, θα το πω μόνη μου», τόνισε η Κατερίνα Καραβάτου.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved