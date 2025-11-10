Quantcast
Katy Perry: Έξαλλη με τον Orlando Bloom – Η κίνηση που την εξόργισε - Real.gr
real player

Katy Perry: Έξαλλη με τον Orlando Bloom – Η κίνηση που την εξόργισε

17:30, 10/11/2025
Katy Perry: Έξαλλη με τον Orlando Bloom – Η κίνηση που την εξόργισε

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Ο ηθοποιός έκανε δηκτικό σχόλιο προς την πρώην μνηστή του και εξόργισε και τους θαυμαστές της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved