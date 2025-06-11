Katy Perry: Φήμες για χωρισμό από τον Orlando Bloom μετά τις δηλώσεις για «τέλος σχέσης» - Real.gr

Quantcast
Katy Perry: Φήμες για χωρισμό από τον Orlando Bloom μετά τις δηλώσεις για «τέλος σχέσης»
Katy Perry: Φήμες για χωρισμό από τον Orlando Bloom μετά τις δηλώσεις για «τέλος σχέσης»

17:30, 11/06/2025
Katy Perry: Φήμες για χωρισμό από τον Orlando Bloom μετά τις δηλώσεις για «τέλος σχέσης»

Η Katy Perry φούντωσε τις φήμες ότι υπάρχει «ένταση» στη σχέση της με τον αρραβωνιαστικό της.

Ροή Ειδήσεων

Κόσοβο: Το κοινοβούλιο απέτυχε για 30ή φορά να εκλέξει τον πρόεδρό του

Κόσοβο: Το κοινοβούλιο απέτυχε για 30ή φορά να εκλέξει τον πρόεδρό του

18:20 11/06
«Παίζουμε για κάθε κορίτσι που μας βλέπει» - Η Άρτεμις Σπανού στέλνει δυνατό μήνυμα ενόψει της μεγάλης ευρωπαϊκής πρόκλησης

«Παίζουμε για κάθε κορίτσι που μας βλέπει» - Η Άρτεμις Σπανού στέλνει δυνατό μήνυμα ενόψει της μεγάλης ευρωπαϊκής πρόκλησης

18:10 11/06
Συνέδριο «Ελλάδα 2025-2030» - Κοντογεώργης: «Η συζήτηση στην Ε.Ε. για τους πυλώνες του προϋπολογισμού επηρεάζουν τη χώρα μας»

Συνέδριο «Ελλάδα 2025-2030» - Κοντογεώργης: «Η συζήτηση στην Ε.Ε. για τους πυλώνες του προϋπολογισμού επηρεάζουν τη χώρα μας»

18:06 11/06
Θεσσαλονίκη: Ελεύθερος με εποπτεία επιμελητή ο 13χρονος που αποπειράθηκε να ληστέψει με κατσαβίδι δύο 14χρονους

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ελεύθερος με εποπτεία επιμελητή ο 13χρονος που αποπειράθηκε να ληστέψει με κατσαβίδι δύο 14χρονους

18:00 11/06
Θεσσαλονίκη: Υπό μερικό έλεγχο τέθηκε η φωτιά στο Ωραιόκαστρο

Θεσσαλονίκη: Υπό μερικό έλεγχο τέθηκε η φωτιά στο Ωραιόκαστρο

17:53 11/06
Συνέδριο «Ελλάδα 2025-2030» - Βαρβιτσιώτης: «Είναι μεγάλο στοίχημα να μπορούμε να πούμε ότι οι Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις χρησιμοποιούν ελληνικά πλοία»

Συνέδριο «Ελλάδα 2025-2030» - Βαρβιτσιώτης: «Είναι μεγάλο στοίχημα να μπορούμε να πούμε ότι οι Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις χρησιμοποιούν ελληνικά πλοία»

17:50 11/06
Πιο εντυπωσιακή από ποτέ η Κατερίνα Δαλάκα - Το βίντεο με τις ρακέτες στην παραλία

Πιο εντυπωσιακή από ποτέ η Κατερίνα Δαλάκα - Το βίντεο με τις ρακέτες στην παραλία

17:50 11/06
Κ.Κυρανάκης: «Πιλοτική 24ωρη λειτουργία των ΜΜΜ το Σάββατο 5 Ιουλίου»

Κ.Κυρανάκης: «Πιλοτική 24ωρη λειτουργία των ΜΜΜ το Σάββατο 5 Ιουλίου»

17:41 11/06
