Katy Perry: Η απάντηση στους επικριτές της με εντυπωσιακό 8ψήφιο αριθμό εσόδων - Real.gr
11:00, 02/09/2025
H Katy Perry στο κόκκινο χαλί του 2022 Met Gala, 2 Μαΐου 2022 / Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Η Katy Perry είναι αυτή που γελά τελευταία μετά την έντονη κριτική που δέχτηκε για την περιοδεία της Lifetimes

