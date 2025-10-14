Quantcast
Katy Perry: Σπάει τη σιωπή της για το ειδύλλιο με τον Justin Trudeau - Real.gr
real player

Katy Perry: Σπάει τη σιωπή της για το ειδύλλιο με τον Justin Trudeau

23:05, 14/10/2025
Katy Perry: Σπάει τη σιωπή της για το ειδύλλιο με τον Justin Trudeau

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Έκανε ένα πονηρό σχόλιο από τη σκηνή στη διάρκεια της συναυλίας της…

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved