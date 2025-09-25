Keanu Reeves: Απαντά στις φήμες για γάμο με παιχνιδιάρικη φωτογραφία - Real.gr

\u0397 \u03c3\u03cd\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c6\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant, \u03ad\u03b2\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5 \u03c4\u03ad\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c6\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c2 \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03bf\u03b9 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03c0\u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b5\u03cd\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/keanu-reeves-apanta-stis-fimes-gia-gamo-me-paichni/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</a></strong>