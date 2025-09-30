Keith Urban: Η χρυσή ρήτρα στο προγαμιαίο συμβόλαιο με τη Nicole Kidman - Real.gr

\u039f Keith Urban \u03b5\u03bd\u03b4\u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03bb\u03ac\u03b2\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c3\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc 17 \u03b5\u03ba\u03b1\u03c4. \u03b4\u03bf\u03bb. \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c3\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03c7\u03c9\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b7 Nicole Kidman.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/keith-urban-i-chrysi-ritra-sto-progamiaio-symvol/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>