Quantcast
Keith Urban-Nicole Kidman: Στο φως άγνωστες λεπτομέρειες για τις συνθήκες συμβίωσής τους - Real.gr
real player

Keith Urban-Nicole Kidman: Στο φως άγνωστες λεπτομέρειες για τις συνθήκες συμβίωσής τους

20:00, 29/07/2025
Keith Urban-Nicole Kidman: Στο φως άγνωστες λεπτομέρειες για τις συνθήκες συμβίωσής τους

O Keith Urban δεν υπέβαλε αίτηση για άδεια διαμονής στην Πορτογαλία μαζί με τη σύζυγό του Nicole Kidman.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved