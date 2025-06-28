Quantcast
Kim Kardashian: Οι τρυφερές ευχές στην αδερφή της, Khloé, για τα 41α γενέθλιά της - Real.gr
18:10, 28/06/2025
Η Khloé Kardashian γιόρτασε τα γενέθλιά της στη Βενετία, καθώς παρευρέθηκε στο γάμο της Lauren Sánchez και του Jeff Bezos.

