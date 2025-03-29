Κωνσταντίνα Σπυροπούλου: «Θα ήθελα να επιστρέψω στην τηλεόραση. Μου λείπει η δουλειά μου» - Real.gr

\u00ab\u0398\u03b1 \u03ba\u03ac\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5\u03bc\u03b5 \u03b2\u03ac\u03c6\u03c4\u03b9\u03c3\u03b7, \u03c4\u03b9 \u03b3\u03ac\u03bc\u03bf; \u0391\u03c6\u03bf\u03cd \u03c0\u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03c1\u03b5\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03bf\u03b9 \u03b5\u03af\u03bc\u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5. \u0398\u03b1 \u03bc\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03ac\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03bf \u0392\u03b1\u03c3\u03af\u03bb\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b8\u03c1\u03b7\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03b3\u03ac\u03bc\u03bf;\u00bb\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/konstantina-spyropoulou-tha-ithela-na/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>