Κωνσταντίνος Βασάλος: Η απάντηση στο εάν θέλει να γίνει πατέρας - Real.gr

\u039c\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03ad\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03b3\u03ae \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03c3\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03ae \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03b2\u03b4\u03bf\u03bc\u03ac\u03b4\u03b1 \u03bf \u039a\u03c9\u03bd\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03af\u03bd\u03bf\u03c2 \u0392\u03b1\u03c3\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03bc\u03ad\u03c3\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03bb\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf Youtube.<div class="aju">\r\n<div class="aCi">\u03a3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd\u03c4\u03b9\u03bf \u03bc\u03b1\u03b6\u03af \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b2\u03c1\u03ad\u03b8\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03bf \u0397\u03c1\u03b1\u03ba\u03bb\u03ae\u03c2 \u03a4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03b6\u03af\u03bd\u03bf\u03c6 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03c3\u03c5\u03b6\u03ae\u03c4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03ba\u03ac\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03b3\u03bc\u03ae \u03c0\u03ae\u03b3\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03b6\u03ae\u03c4\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c4\u03c1\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div></div>\r\n<div><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/konstantinos-vasalos-i-apantisi-sto-e/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a></div>