Quantcast
Βασάλος για την εγκυμοσύνη της Βαλαβάνη: «Λίγο αμήχανη η θέση μου» - Real.gr
real player

Βασάλος για την εγκυμοσύνη της Βαλαβάνη: «Λίγο αμήχανη η θέση μου»

17:10, 09/03/2025
Βασάλος για την εγκυμοσύνη της Βαλαβάνη: «Λίγο αμήχανη η θέση μου»

«Ήθελε πάρα πολύ να κάνει οικογένεια και μπράβο της. Αυτό που ήθελε το κατάφερε», τόνισε ο Κωνσταντίνος Βασάλος.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved