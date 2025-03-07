Quantcast
Κώστας Τσουρός: «Μου έκανε πολύ “σουηδικό” να αναρτήσει η Ναταλία Γερμανού την πρωτιά μου στα social media» - Real.gr
real player

Κώστας Τσουρός: «Μου έκανε πολύ “σουηδικό” να αναρτήσει η Ναταλία Γερμανού την πρωτιά μου στα social media»

23:18, 07/03/2025
Κώστας Τσουρός: «Μου έκανε πολύ “σουηδικό” να αναρτήσει η Ναταλία Γερμανού την πρωτιά μου στα social media»

«Η Ναταλία πάντα μας εκπλήσσει με τις αντιδράσεις της», τόνισε ο Κώστας Τσουρός.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved