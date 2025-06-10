Quantcast
Λάμπρος Κωνσταντάρας – Φιλοποίμην Φίνος: Οι δύο εμβληματικές μορφές του ελληνικού κινηματογράφου σε ένα σπάνιο κλικ το 1946 - Real.gr
real player

Λάμπρος Κωνσταντάρας – Φιλοποίμην Φίνος: Οι δύο εμβληματικές μορφές του ελληνικού κινηματογράφου σε ένα σπάνιο κλικ το 1946

22:20, 10/06/2025
Λάμπρος Κωνσταντάρας – Φιλοποίμην Φίνος: Οι δύο εμβληματικές μορφές του ελληνικού κινηματογράφου σε ένα σπάνιο κλικ το 1946

Ο Φιλοποίμην Φίνος και ο Λάμπρος Κωνσταντάρας σε μια σπάνια φωτογραφία πριν από 79 χρόνια.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved