Quantcast
Lana Del Rey: Η τρυφερή φωτογραφία από τον γάμο της λίγο πριν από την πρώτη επέτειο - Real.gr
real player

Lana Del Rey: Η τρυφερή φωτογραφία από τον γάμο της λίγο πριν από την πρώτη επέτειο

23:15, 31/07/2025
Lana Del Rey: Η τρυφερή φωτογραφία από τον γάμο της λίγο πριν από την πρώτη επέτειο

Η τραγουδίστρια και ο Jeremy Dufrene παντρεύτηκαν σε μια ιδιωτική τελετή στη Λουιζιάνα τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2024.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved