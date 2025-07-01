Quantcast
Λάουρα Νάργες: Η τρυφερή ανάρτηση για την επέτειο με τον Χρήστο Σαντικάι – «Θα σ’ αγαπώ για πάντα» - Real.gr
real player

Λάουρα Νάργες: Η τρυφερή ανάρτηση για την επέτειο με τον Χρήστο Σαντικάι – «Θα σ’ αγαπώ για πάντα»

19:10, 01/07/2025
Λάουρα Νάργες: Η τρυφερή ανάρτηση για την επέτειο με τον Χρήστο Σαντικάι – «Θα σ’ αγαπώ για πάντα»

ΠΗΓΗ: lauranarjes/Instagram

Ξεχωριστή είναι η σημερινή μέρα για τη Λάουρα Νάργες και τον Χρήστο Σαντικάι, καθώς κλείνουν τέσσερα χρόνια κοινής πορείας.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved