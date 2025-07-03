Quantcast
Λένα Παπαληγούρα: «Είναι άσχημο να ρωτάς μια γυναίκα για το αν θα κάνει παιδί» - Real.gr
real player

Λένα Παπαληγούρα: «Είναι άσχημο να ρωτάς μια γυναίκα για το αν θα κάνει παιδί»

23:40, 03/07/2025
Λένα Παπαληγούρα: «Είναι άσχημο να ρωτάς μια γυναίκα για το αν θα κάνει παιδί»

“Μπορεί να μην θες να μιλήσεις για όλα, κάποια πράγματα είναι ωραίο να τα κρατάμε για τον εαυτό μας”, πρόσθεσε η ηθοποιός.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved