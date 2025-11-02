Quantcast
Liz McClarnon: Πρώτη φορά μαμά στα 44 η σταρ των Atomic Kitten - Real.gr
real player

Liz McClarnon: Πρώτη φορά μαμά στα 44 η σταρ των Atomic Kitten

23:00, 02/11/2025
Liz McClarnon: Πρώτη φορά μαμά στα 44 η σταρ των Atomic Kitten

ΠΗΓΗ: EPA/IAN WEST UK AND IRELAND OUT

Η τραγουδίστρια γέννησε το πρώτο της παιδί έπειτα από χρόνια επώδυνων προσπαθειών εξωσωματικής γονιμοποίησης.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved