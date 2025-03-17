Quantcast
Μαρία Σολωμού: «Δεν υπάρχει παντρεμένος 50αρης που να μην έχει πλάι του μια πιτσιρίκα» - Real.gr
real player

Μαρία Σολωμού: «Δεν υπάρχει παντρεμένος 50αρης που να μην έχει πλάι του μια πιτσιρίκα»

19:30, 17/03/2025
Μαρία Σολωμού: «Δεν υπάρχει παντρεμένος 50αρης που να μην έχει πλάι του μια πιτσιρίκα»

«Όσοι δεν είναι παντρεμένοι και είναι 50 χρόνων μόνοι τους, δεν μπορεί να είναι καλά», πρόσθεσε η Μαρία Σολωμού.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved