Meghan Markle: Αυτοπροσκλήθηκε στο show του Balenciaga – Η αποκάλυψη που την εκθέτει - Real.gr

\u00ab\u0396\u03ae\u03c4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b5\u03c5\u03c1\u03b5\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03cc\u03bf\u03c5, \u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03af \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03bb\u03b5\u03af \u03b1\u03c0\u03b5\u03c5\u03b8\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03c3\u03ba\u03bb\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7\u00bb...\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/meghan-markle-aftoprosklithike-sto-show-tou-balenciaga-i-apoka/#google_vignette"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0instyle.gr</strong></a>\r\n\r\n