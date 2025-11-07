Quantcast
Meghan Markle: H πρώτη φωτογραφία από τα γυρίσματα μετά την επιστροφή της στην υποκριτική - Real.gr
real player

Meghan Markle: H πρώτη φωτογραφία από τα γυρίσματα μετά την επιστροφή της στην υποκριτική

20:56, 07/11/2025
Meghan Markle: H πρώτη φωτογραφία από τα γυρίσματα μετά την επιστροφή της στην υποκριτική

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

Η Meghan Markle εντοπίστηκε στα γυρίσματα της ταινίας που συμμετέχει, στο πρώτο πλάνο από την απροσδόκητη επιστροφή της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved