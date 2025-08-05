Quantcast
Meghan Markle: Η γλυκιά αφιέρωση του As Ever για τα γενέθλιά της – Υμνεί τη γυναίκα πίσω από όλα - Real.gr
real player

Meghan Markle: Η γλυκιά αφιέρωση του As Ever για τα γενέθλιά της – Υμνεί τη γυναίκα πίσω από όλα

17:15, 05/08/2025
Meghan Markle: Η γλυκιά αφιέρωση του As Ever για τα γενέθλιά της – Υμνεί τη γυναίκα πίσω από όλα

Credit: aseverofficial/ Instagram

Το brand As Ever της Meghan Markle δημοσίευσε ένα θερμό αφιέρωμα γενεθλίων, καθώς αυτή γιόρτασε τα 44 της χρόνια.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο Instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved