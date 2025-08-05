Meghan Markle: Η γλυκιά αφιέρωση του As Ever για τα γενέθλιά της – Υμνεί τη γυναίκα πίσω από όλα - Real.gr

\u03a4\u03bf brand As Ever \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 Meghan Markle \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03c3\u03b5 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03b8\u03b5\u03c1\u03bc\u03cc \u03b1\u03c6\u03b9\u03ad\u03c1\u03c9\u03bc\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b5\u03bd\u03b5\u03b8\u03bb\u03af\u03c9\u03bd, \u03ba\u03b1\u03b8\u03ce\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03ae \u03b3\u03b9\u03cc\u03c1\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b1 44 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c7\u03c1\u03cc\u03bd\u03b9\u03b1.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/meghan-markle-i-glykia-afierosi-tou-as-ever-gia-ta-geneth/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf Instyle.gr</a></strong>