Michelle Obama: Αποκαλύπτει τη συνήθεια του Barack που της σπάει τα νεύρα μετά τις φήμες για διαζύγιο - Real.gr

\u0397 Michelle Obama \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03c5\u03c8\u03b5 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b1 \u03c7\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03ba\u03c4\u03b7\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c5\u03b6\u03cd\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2, \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c0\u03ac\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b5\u03cd\u03c1\u03b1.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/michelle-obama-apokalyptei-ti-synitheia-tou-barack-pou-t/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instye.gr</strong></a>