Μίμης Φωτόπουλος: Ποζάρει σε ηλικία 4 ετών με τη μητέρα και τον αδερφό του – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1917 - Real.gr

Μίμης Φωτόπουλος: Ποζάρει σε ηλικία 4 ετών με τη μητέρα και τον αδερφό του – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1917

23:00, 28/04/2025
Ο Μίμης Φωτόπουλος σε μια σπάνια φωτογραφία με τη μητέρα και τον αδερφό του σε ηλικία 4 ετών.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

