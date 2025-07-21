Quantcast
Monica Bellucci: H εξομολόγηση για την ηλικία της – «Το να μεγαλώνεις δεν είναι εύκολο» - Real.gr
real player

Monica Bellucci: H εξομολόγηση για την ηλικία της – «Το να μεγαλώνεις δεν είναι εύκολο»

11:30, 21/07/2025
Monica Bellucci: H εξομολόγηση για την ηλικία της – «Το να μεγαλώνεις δεν είναι εύκολο»

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Η Monica Bellucci μίλησε ανοιχτά για τη σχέση της με τη γήρανση.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

 

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved