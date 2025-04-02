Quantcast
Νάντια Μπουλέ: «Όταν έγινα μαμά, έπαθα έκρηξη φοβιών και πήγα σε ψυχολόγο» - Real.gr
real player

Νάντια Μπουλέ: «Όταν έγινα μαμά, έπαθα έκρηξη φοβιών και πήγα σε ψυχολόγο»

23:20, 02/04/2025
Νάντια Μπουλέ: «Όταν έγινα μαμά, έπαθα έκρηξη φοβιών και πήγα σε ψυχολόγο»

«Έπρεπε να ζητήσω επαγγελματική βοήθεια για να επαναφέρω την ισορροπία», πρόσθεσε η Νάντια Μπουλέ.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved