Nia Vardalos: Η διάσημη ηθοποιός ξεκίνησε συνεργασία με την Ελληνική Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή ενόψει Los Angeles - Real.gr

Nia Vardalos: Η διάσημη ηθοποιός ξεκίνησε συνεργασία με την Ελληνική Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή ενόψει Los Angeles

19:00, 28/05/2025
Η ΕΟΕ ανακοίνωσε τη συνεργασία της με την ηθοποιό ενόψει των Ολυμπιακών αγώνων του 2028 στο Λος Άντζελες.

