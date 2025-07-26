Quantcast
Nicole Kidman: Αίτηση για άδεια διαμονής στην Πορτογαλία - Real.gr
real player

Nicole Kidman: Αίτηση για άδεια διαμονής στην Πορτογαλία

18:30, 26/07/2025
Nicole Kidman: Αίτηση για άδεια διαμονής στην Πορτογαλία

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Η Kidman και ο σύζυγός της Keith Urban δεν φαίνεται να σκοπεύουν να μετακομίσουν στη χώρα προς το παρόν.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved