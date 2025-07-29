Quantcast
Ντορέττα Παπαδημητρίου- Γιώργος Γεροντιδάκης: Η κοινή ανάρτηση από το ταξίδι στην Κωνσταντινούπολη - Real.gr
real player

Ντορέττα Παπαδημητρίου- Γιώργος Γεροντιδάκης: Η κοινή ανάρτηση από το ταξίδι στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

13:45, 29/07/2025
Ντορέττα Παπαδημητρίου- Γιώργος Γεροντιδάκης: Η κοινή ανάρτηση από το ταξίδι στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

ΠΗΓΗ: Giorgos Gerontidakis, Doretta Papadimitriou/Instagram

Η Ντορέττα Παπαδημητρίου και ο Γιώργος Γεροντιδάκης απολαμβάνουν τη σχέση τους μακριά από τα φώτα της δημοσιότητας.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Ένταση στον Άγιο Νικόλαο κατά την άφιξη του ισραηλινού κρουαζιερόπλοιου «Crown Iris» – Διαμαρτυρίες και χρήση χημικών - Εικόνες

Ένταση στον Άγιο Νικόλαο κατά την άφιξη του ισραηλινού κρουαζιερόπλοιου «Crown Iris» – Διαμαρτυρίες και χρήση χημικών - Εικόνες

14:30 29/07
LIVE: Η συζήτηση στη Βουλή για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

LIVE: Η συζήτηση στη Βουλή για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

09:00 29/07
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Δεύτερη καταδικαστική απόφαση – Ένοχοι και οι 7 κατηγορούμενοι για παράνομη λήψη αγροτικών επιδοτήσεων

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Δεύτερη καταδικαστική απόφαση – Ένοχοι και οι 7 κατηγορούμενοι για παράνομη λήψη αγροτικών επιδοτήσεων

12:16 29/07
Νέα Υόρκη: Ποιος είναι ο πιστολέρο που σκόρπισε τον θάνατο σε ουρανοξύστη - Το σημείωμα που ρίχνει φως στο κίνητρο

Νέα Υόρκη: Ποιος είναι ο πιστολέρο που σκόρπισε τον θάνατο σε ουρανοξύστη - Το σημείωμα που ρίχνει φως στο κίνητρο

14:19 29/07
Μητσοτάκης για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η εξεταστική είναι μονόδρομος - Σφοδρή επίθεση σε ΠΑΣΟΚ-ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Μητσοτάκης για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η εξεταστική είναι μονόδρομος - Σφοδρή επίθεση σε ΠΑΣΟΚ-ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

12:45 29/07
Πέθανε ο Ολυμπιονίκης της άρσης βαρών Δημήτρης Ζαρζαβατσίδης - Το συγκινητικό αντίο της συζύγου του Βούλας Πατουλίδου

Πέθανε ο Ολυμπιονίκης της άρσης βαρών Δημήτρης Ζαρζαβατσίδης - Το συγκινητικό αντίο της συζύγου του Βούλας Πατουλίδου

13:14 29/07
Οικονομικές επιτυχίες φέρνει σε 3 ζώδια η εβδομάδα 28 Ιουλίου-3 Αυγούστου

Οικονομικές επιτυχίες φέρνει σε 3 ζώδια η εβδομάδα 28 Ιουλίου-3 Αυγούστου

15:00 28/07
Βρετανία: Ο Στάρμερ συγκάλεσε έκτακτο υπουργικό συμβούλιο για την κατάσταση στη Γάζα

Βρετανία: Ο Στάρμερ συγκάλεσε έκτακτο υπουργικό συμβούλιο για την κατάσταση στη Γάζα

14:15 29/07

Ροή Ειδήσεων

ΕΟ ΚΚΕ: «Οικονομική ανάπτυξη» για την Κομισιόν, η λεηλασία ασφαλιστικών ταμείων και καταθέσεων του λαού για τις ανάγκες της πολεμικής βιομηχανίας

ΕΟ ΚΚΕ: «Οικονομική ανάπτυξη» για την Κομισιόν, η λεηλασία ασφαλιστικών ταμείων και καταθέσεων του λαού για τις ανάγκες της πολεμικής βιομηχανίας

14:30 29/07
Αλβανία: 18 συλλήψεις υπόπτων για εμπρησμούς

Αλβανία: 18 συλλήψεις υπόπτων για εμπρησμούς

14:30 29/07
Ένταση στον Άγιο Νικόλαο κατά την άφιξη του ισραηλινού κρουαζιερόπλοιου «Crown Iris» – Διαμαρτυρίες και χρήση χημικών - Εικόνες

Ένταση στον Άγιο Νικόλαο κατά την άφιξη του ισραηλινού κρουαζιερόπλοιου «Crown Iris» – Διαμαρτυρίες και χρήση χημικών - Εικόνες

14:30 29/07
Νέα Υόρκη: Ποιος είναι ο πιστολέρο που σκόρπισε τον θάνατο σε ουρανοξύστη - Το σημείωμα που ρίχνει φως στο κίνητρο

Νέα Υόρκη: Ποιος είναι ο πιστολέρο που σκόρπισε τον θάνατο σε ουρανοξύστη - Το σημείωμα που ρίχνει φως στο κίνητρο

14:19 29/07
Βρετανία: Ο Στάρμερ συγκάλεσε έκτακτο υπουργικό συμβούλιο για την κατάσταση στη Γάζα

Βρετανία: Ο Στάρμερ συγκάλεσε έκτακτο υπουργικό συμβούλιο για την κατάσταση στη Γάζα

14:15 29/07
Βόλος: Μητέρα συνελήφθη για παιδική πορνογραφία με θύμα την ίδια της την κόρη

Βόλος: Μητέρα συνελήφθη για παιδική πορνογραφία με θύμα την ίδια της την κόρη

14:00 29/07
Ντορέττα Παπαδημητρίου- Γιώργος Γεροντιδάκης: Η κοινή ανάρτηση από το ταξίδι στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Ντορέττα Παπαδημητρίου- Γιώργος Γεροντιδάκης: Η κοινή ανάρτηση από το ταξίδι στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

13:45 29/07
Το ΚΚΕ αποχώρησε από τη συζήτηση για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ - Κουτσούμπας: Δεν νομιμοποιούμε τη συγκάλυψη

Το ΚΚΕ αποχώρησε από τη συζήτηση για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ - Κουτσούμπας: Δεν νομιμοποιούμε τη συγκάλυψη

13:45 29/07
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved