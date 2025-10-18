Quantcast
Ο αστρονομικός μισθός της Blake Lively για το It Ends With Us - Real.gr
real player

Ο αστρονομικός μισθός της Blake Lively για το It Ends With Us

14:30, 18/10/2025
Ο αστρονομικός μισθός της Blake Lively για το It Ends With Us

ΠΗΓΗ: EPA/NILS MEILVANG DENMARK OUT

Αποκαλύφθηκαν οι λεπτομέρειες της οικονομικής συμφωνίας της Blake Lively για την ταινία και τα ποσά ζαλίζουν.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved