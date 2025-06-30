Quantcast
Paul Walker: «Επιστρέφει» στο Fast & Furious 12 χρόνια μετά τον θάνατό του - Real.gr
real player

Paul Walker: «Επιστρέφει» στο Fast & Furious 12 χρόνια μετά τον θάνατό του

23:35, 30/06/2025
Paul Walker: «Επιστρέφει» στο Fast & Furious 12 χρόνια μετά τον θάνατό του

AppleMark

Ο Vin Diesel έκανε μια αρκετά σοκαριστική ανακοίνωση σχετικά με την τελευταία ταινία Fast & Furious.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved