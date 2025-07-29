Quantcast
Paulina Porizkova: Σπάει τα ταμπού και ποζάρει με εσώρουχα στα 60 χωρίς φίλτρα – «Αυτή είμαι εγώ» - Real.gr
17:30, 29/07/2025
H Paulina Porizkova στον εορτασμό του "The Bloomberg 50" στο Gotham Hall της Νέας Υόρκης, στις 4 Δεκεμβρίου 2017 / Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/PETER FOLEY

Δημοσίευσε δύο φωτογραφίες της, τονίζοντας τις διαφορές ανάμεσα σε μία λήψη με καλό φωτισμό και σε μία άλλη, πιο φυσική.

