Πέθανε από κορωνοϊό ο θρύλος των πολεμικών τεχνών και πρωταγωνιστής του «Kill Bill»

Sonny Chiba passed due to COVID. many will probably know him as Hattori Hanzo from Kill Bill, but he had such an accomplished film career spanning over 50 years of awesome king fu films like Golgo 13 and Shoguns Samurai

Είχε επίσης πρωταγωνιστήσει στο Μαχητές των δρόμων: Tokyo Drift, και The Street Fighter, Karate Warriors, “Shogun’s Samurai κτλπ.

The great Sonny Chiba passed away today at age 82, another victim of Covid-19. A martial arts legend with six black belts who started out in tokusatsu TV, Chiba made over 120 movies for Toei and was Japan's most popular action star for decades. Watch one of his films today. ?????? pic.twitter.com/sIIqS1Gf5A