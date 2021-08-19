realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Πέθανε από κορωνοϊό ο θρύλος των πολεμικών τεχνών και πρωταγωνιστής του «Kill Bill»

Πέθανε σε ηλικία 82 ετών εξαιτίας επιπλοκών από κορωνοιό ο Ιάπωνας ηθοποιός, Σόνι Τσίμπα, όπως μεταφέρει το Variety.

Ο ηθοποιός,  γνωστός και ως θρύλος των πολεμικών τεχνών, είχε ενσαρκώσει τον αξέχαστο ρόλο του Χατόρι Χάντσο στην ταινία Kill Bill.

Είχε επίσης πρωταγωνιστήσει στο Μαχητές των δρόμων: Tokyo Drift, και The Street Fighter, Karate Warriors, “Shogun’s Samurai κτλπ.

