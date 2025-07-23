Πρίγκιπας George: Η γλυκιά αφιέρωση στην Taylor Swift στο βίντεο γενεθλίων του - Real.gr

Quantcast
15:00, 23/07/2025
Πρίγκιπας George: Η γλυκιά αφιέρωση στην Taylor Swift στο βίντεο γενεθλίων του

Ο πρίγκιπας George γιόρτασε τα 12α γενέθλιά του με την καλύτερη συντροφιά, αυτή των δύο αδελφών του.

