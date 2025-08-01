Quantcast
Πριγκίπισσα Diana: Η ανιψιά της αρραβωνιάστηκε στη Σαντορίνη – Η ρομαντική πρόταση γάμου - Real.gr
21:30, 01/08/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Eliza Spencer / Instagram

Ο Channing Millerd έκανε την πρόταση γάμου στη Σαντορίνη, με φόντο το γαλάζιο του Αιγαίου, σε ένα ρομαντικό σκηνικό.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

