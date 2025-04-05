Πριγκίπισσα Isabella της Δανίας: Τσουχτερός ο λογαριασμός για το πάρτι των γενεθλίων της - Real.gr

Quantcast
Πριγκίπισσα Isabella της Δανίας: Τσουχτερός ο λογαριασμός για το πάρτι των γενεθλίων της

12:40, 05/04/2025
Πριγκίπισσα Isabella της Δανίας: Τσουχτερός ο λογαριασμός για το πάρτι των γενεθλίων της

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT

Σύμφωνα με τον προϋπολογισμό της πόλης του Άαρχους, περίπου 42.800 δολάρια έχουν διατεθεί για τους εορτασμούς.

