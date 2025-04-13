Quantcast
Rami Malek-Emma Corrin: Χωριστοί δρόμοι έπειτα από δύο χρόνια σχέσης - Real.gr
real player

Rami Malek-Emma Corrin: Χωριστοί δρόμοι έπειτα από δύο χρόνια σχέσης

15:00, 13/04/2025
Rami Malek-Emma Corrin: Χωριστοί δρόμοι έπειτα από δύο χρόνια σχέσης

ΠΗΓΗ: Rami Malek /ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/NEIL HALL / Emma Corrin ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/NINA PROMMER

Πηγές υποστηρίζουν ότι το ζευγάρι έχει χωρίσει εδώ και αρκετό καιρό.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Ροή Ειδήσεων

Mickey Rourke: Αποβλήθηκε από το Big Brother λόγω ανάρμοστης συμπεριφοράς

Mickey Rourke: Αποβλήθηκε από το Big Brother λόγω ανάρμοστης συμπεριφοράς

16:30 13/04
Κάγια Κάλας: Ακόμη ένα «φρικτό» παράδειγμα της εντατικοποίησης των ρωσικών επιθέσεων το χτύπημα στη Σούμι

Κάγια Κάλας: Ακόμη ένα «φρικτό» παράδειγμα της εντατικοποίησης των ρωσικών επιθέσεων το χτύπημα στη Σούμι

16:20 13/04
Βόλος: Έβαλαν καναπέ πάνω σε... πατίνια και έκαναν «βόλτα» στους δρόμους - ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

Βόλος: Έβαλαν καναπέ πάνω σε... πατίνια και έκαναν «βόλτα» στους δρόμους - ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

16:19 13/04
Πρώτος τίτλος στο Μόντε Κάρλο για τον Αλκαράθ

Πρώτος τίτλος στο Μόντε Κάρλο για τον Αλκαράθ

16:10 13/04
Κ. Τασούλας: «Αν κινδυνεύσουν ο οίκος μας και η τιμή μας θα τα προστατεύσουμε ανυποχώρητα»

Κ. Τασούλας: «Αν κινδυνεύσουν ο οίκος μας και η τιμή μας θα τα προστατεύσουμε ανυποχώρητα»

16:03 13/04
Φιντάν: Εργαζόμαστε για να ορίσουμε τον χρόνο και τον τόπο της συνάντησης Ερντογάν - Τραμπ

Φιντάν: Εργαζόμαστε για να ορίσουμε τον χρόνο και τον τόπο της συνάντησης Ερντογάν - Τραμπ

16:00 13/04
Δ. Κουτσούμπας: Το ενδιαφέρον της κυβέρνησης για τους δασμούς των ΗΠΑ σε ελληνικά αγροτικά προϊόντα, δεν αφορά τους μικρούς αγρότες αλλά τους βιομήχανους και τους μεγαλεμπόρους εξαγωγείς

Δ. Κουτσούμπας: Το ενδιαφέρον της κυβέρνησης για τους δασμούς των ΗΠΑ σε ελληνικά αγροτικά προϊόντα, δεν αφορά τους μικρούς αγρότες αλλά τους βιομήχανους και τους μεγαλεμπόρους εξαγωγείς

16:00 13/04
Βόμβα στη Hellenic Train: Βίντεο «οδηγεί» τις Αρχές στην ταυτοποίηση ενός υπόπτου - Ποια οργάνωση ανέλαβε την ευθύνη

Βόμβα στη Hellenic Train: Βίντεο «οδηγεί» τις Αρχές στην ταυτοποίηση ενός υπόπτου - Ποια οργάνωση ανέλαβε την ευθύνη

15:56 13/04

ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Ρωμαϊκός «θησαυρός» στο χωράφι: 76χρονος βρήκε νόμισμα χιλιάδων ευρώ – Πιστεύεται ότι είναι μοναδικό στον κόσμο

Ρωμαϊκός «θησαυρός» στο χωράφι: 76χρονος βρήκε νόμισμα χιλιάδων ευρώ – Πιστεύεται ότι είναι μοναδικό στον κόσμο

15:25 12/04
Το μυστικό των 6 λεπτών: Η άσκηση που «θωρακίζει» τον εγκέφαλό σας

Το μυστικό των 6 λεπτών: Η άσκηση που «θωρακίζει» τον εγκέφαλό σας

21:00 10/04
«Είμαι 85 και συνεχίζω να χτίζω μύες στα χέρια, την πλάτη και το στήθος μου» – Η 20λεπτη προπόνηση που ακολουθεί

«Είμαι 85 και συνεχίζω να χτίζω μύες στα χέρια, την πλάτη και το στήθος μου» – Η 20λεπτη προπόνηση που ακολουθεί

17:30 12/04
Πηνελόπη Αναστασοπούλου: Συγκλονίζει η εξομολόγησή της – «Τα τελευταία χρόνια παλεύω με δαίμονες και τους νικάω»

Πηνελόπη Αναστασοπούλου: Συγκλονίζει η εξομολόγησή της – «Τα τελευταία χρόνια παλεύω με δαίμονες και τους νικάω»

19:20 12/04
Αυτό το χρώμα δεν υπάρχει: Το δημιουργεί ο εγκέφαλός μας, σύμφωνα με νέα μελέτη - Ποιο είναι;

Αυτό το χρώμα δεν υπάρχει: Το δημιουργεί ο εγκέφαλός μας, σύμφωνα με νέα μελέτη - Ποιο είναι;

15:08 11/04
«Πύλη των Θεών»: Νιώθουν έντονη ενέργεια όταν μπαίνουν μέσα - «Κάτι συνέβη εκεί» λέει o Γεώργιος Τσούκαλος

«Πύλη των Θεών»: Νιώθουν έντονη ενέργεια όταν μπαίνουν μέσα - «Κάτι συνέβη εκεί» λέει o Γεώργιος Τσούκαλος

10:24 13/04
Τόλης Βοσκόπουλος: «Ναύλωνε αεροπλάνο για να δει τη Ζωή Λάσκαρη στη Θεσσαλονίκη»

Τόλης Βοσκόπουλος: «Ναύλωνε αεροπλάνο για να δει τη Ζωή Λάσκαρη στη Θεσσαλονίκη»

14:11 13/04
Η σπηλιά έκρυβε απίστευτο μυστικό: Βυθισμένο πέρασμα οδήγησε σε τελετουργικό θάλαμο χαμένου πολιτισμού

Η σπηλιά έκρυβε απίστευτο μυστικό: Βυθισμένο πέρασμα οδήγησε σε τελετουργικό θάλαμο χαμένου πολιτισμού

13:24 13/04
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Αγνώριστος ο γιος του Chris χρόνια μετά τη δραστική απώλεια βάρους

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Αγνώριστος ο γιος του Chris χρόνια μετά τη δραστική απώλεια βάρους

23:55 12/04
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved