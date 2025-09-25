Reality star ξεσπά κατά της… αχάριστης Meghan Markle – «Αυτό ήταν η σταγόνα που ξεχείλισε το ποτήρι» - Real.gr

epa09893808 The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle speaks during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands, 16 April 2022. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for military personnel and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured in service. EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT / POOL
«Δεν πρόκειται να ξαναμιλήσω γι’ αυτήν. Θα την κάνω unfollow αμέσως τώρα… Τέλος», είπε η reality star.
Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr