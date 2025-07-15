Quantcast
Reese Witherspoon: Τρυφερά φιλιά και χάδια στη θάλασσα με τον σύντροφό της - Real.gr
real player

Reese Witherspoon: Τρυφερά φιλιά και χάδια στη θάλασσα με τον σύντροφό της

15:40, 15/07/2025
Reese Witherspoon: Τρυφερά φιλιά και χάδια στη θάλασσα με τον σύντροφό της

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕΜΠΕ- EPA/NINA PROMMER

Το ζευγάρι κάνει διακοπές στη Γαλλική Ριβιέρα σε πολυτελές σκάφος και απολαμβάνει τη θάλασσα, τις βουτιές και τον έρωτά του.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved