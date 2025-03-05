Quantcast
Sharon Stone: H γήρανση και η αγάπη για το σώμα της στα 66 - Real.gr
real player

Sharon Stone: H γήρανση και η αγάπη για το σώμα της στα 66

18:20, 05/03/2025
Sharon Stone: H γήρανση και η αγάπη για το σώμα της στα 66

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association

Είναι απολύτως άνετη με το σώμα της παρά το γεγονός ότι βλέπει τη φθορά που έρχεται με τον χρόνο.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved