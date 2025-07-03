Quantcast
Simone Ashley: Το άγχος μετά την παγκόσμια φήμη λόγω Bridgerton – Η εξομολόγηση για την ερωτική της απογοήτευση - Real.gr
real player

Simone Ashley: Το άγχος μετά την παγκόσμια φήμη λόγω Bridgerton – Η εξομολόγηση για την ερωτική της απογοήτευση

23:59, 03/07/2025
Simone Ashley: Το άγχος μετά την παγκόσμια φήμη λόγω Bridgerton – Η εξομολόγηση για την ερωτική της απογοήτευση

Αποκάλυψε πως το άγχος της ήταν τόσο έντονο, που πολλές φορές απέφευγε να βγαίνει από το σπίτι.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved