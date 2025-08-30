Sophie Turner: Χώρισε και πάλι από τον Peregrine Pearson - Αναζητεί τον έρωτα σε εφαρμογή ραντεβού - Real.gr

\u039c\u03ae\u03bd\u03b5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03c0\u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03c3\u03cd\u03bd\u03b4\u03b5\u03c3\u03b7 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd Peregrine Pearson, \u03b7 Sophie Turner \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03b5 \u03be\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/sophie-turner-chorise-kai-pali-apo-ton-peregrine-pearson-anazite/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0instyle.gr</strong></a>