Quantcast
Σπύρος Πούλης: «Ήταν πολύ άδικο έτσι όπως έφυγε ο Δάνης Κατρανίδης» - Real.gr
real player

Σπύρος Πούλης: «Ήταν πολύ άδικο έτσι όπως έφυγε ο Δάνης Κατρανίδης»

23:50, 22/02/2025
Σπύρος Πούλης: «Ήταν πολύ άδικο έτσι όπως έφυγε ο Δάνης Κατρανίδης»

Καλεσμένος στην εκπομπή «Καλημέρα είπαμε;» ήταν το πρωί του Σαββάτου 22 Φεβρουαρίου ο Σπύρος Πούλης.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved