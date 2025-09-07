Συγκλονίζει η Κάτια Δανδουλάκη: «Εκεί διαλύθηκα πραγματικά, έπαθα αυτόματα κατάθλιψη» - Real.gr

Quantcast
Συγκλονίζει η Κάτια Δανδουλάκη: «Εκεί διαλύθηκα πραγματικά, έπαθα αυτόματα κατάθλιψη»

11:45, 07/09/2025
Η Κάτια Δανδουλάκη μίλησε για την πιο σκοτεινή περίοδο της ζωής της, που ήταν όταν πέθανε ο σύζυγός της, Μάριος Πλωρίτης.

