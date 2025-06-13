Quantcast
Θανάσης Τσαλταμπάσης για Μάριο Αθανασίου: «Του βγάζω το καπέλο – Εγώ θα δυσκολευόμουν να κάνω μια άλλη δουλειά» - Real.gr
Θανάσης Τσαλταμπάσης για Μάριο Αθανασίου: «Του βγάζω το καπέλο – Εγώ θα δυσκολευόμουν να κάνω μια άλλη δουλειά»

17:00, 13/06/2025
«Μπράβο στον Μάριο και το έκανε και το είπε», τόνισε ο Θανάσης Τσαλταμπάσης.

