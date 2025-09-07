Quantcast
Το καλοκαίρι του Γιάννη Κουκουράκη στην Κρήτη - Real.gr
Το καλοκαίρι του Γιάννη Κουκουράκη στην Κρήτη

10:00, 07/09/2025
Το καλοκαίρι του Γιάννη Κουκουράκη στην Κρήτη

Ο Γιάννης Κουκουράκης πόζαρε με άκρως καλοκαιρινή διάθεση σε παραλίες του νησιού και έκανε βόλτες με την παρέα του.

