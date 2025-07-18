Quantcast
Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas: Επιβεβαιώνουν τις φήμες με ρομαντική απόδραση - Real.gr
real player

Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas: Επιβεβαιώνουν τις φήμες με ρομαντική απόδραση

23:50, 18/07/2025
Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas: Επιβεβαιώνουν τις φήμες με ρομαντική απόδραση

Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Ο Tom Cruise και η Ana de Armas εθεάθησαν πρόσφατα να απολαμβάνουν μια βόλτα με σκάφος.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved