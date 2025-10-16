Tom Cruise: Τέλος στο ειδύλλιο με την Ana de Armas έπειτα από εννέα μήνες - Real.gr

\u039f 63\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a7\u03cc\u03bb\u03b9\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd\u03c4 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 de Armas, 37 \u03c7\u03c1\u03cc\u03bd\u03c9\u03bd, \u03c4\u03c1\u03ac\u03b2\u03b7\u03be\u03b1\u03bd \u03c7\u03c9\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2 \u03b4\u03c1\u03cc\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/tom-cruise-telos-sto-eidyllio-me-tin-ana-de-armas-epeita-a/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</a></strong>