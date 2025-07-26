Quantcast
Τόνια Σωτηροπούλου-Κωστής Μαραβέγιας: Χαλαρές στιγμές με φίλους στο Λονδίνο - Real.gr
real player

Τόνια Σωτηροπούλου-Κωστής Μαραβέγιας: Χαλαρές στιγμές με φίλους στο Λονδίνο

17:00, 26/07/2025
Τόνια Σωτηροπούλου-Κωστής Μαραβέγιας: Χαλαρές στιγμές με φίλους στο Λονδίνο

ΠΗΓΗ: toniasotiropoulou/instagram

Η Τόνια Σωτηροπούλου και ο Κωστής Μαραβέγιας επέλεξαν το Λονδίνο για να περάσουν μέρος των διακοπών τους.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved